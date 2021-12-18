Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.