Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to “Buy”

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

NASDAQ OSW opened at $8.97 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $819.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

