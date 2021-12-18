Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $80.10 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after acquiring an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

