Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Up 84.4% in November

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 15th total of 140,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ZME stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83. Zhangmen Education has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,695,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

