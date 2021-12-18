Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNCE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.05. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

