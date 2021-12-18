Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

