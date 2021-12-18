Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Shares of ZM opened at $199.74 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $174.66 and a one year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,325 shares of company stock worth $25,632,938. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

