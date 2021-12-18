Zoracles (ZORA) Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Zoracles has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $58,728.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $441.55 or 0.00936211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.60 or 0.08293772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00077212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,065.53 or 0.99793134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

