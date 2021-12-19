$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSMX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 59,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

