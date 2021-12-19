-$0.23 EPS Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 212,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,123. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

