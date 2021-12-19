-$0.27 EPS Expected for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.98. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

