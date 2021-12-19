-$0.31 EPS Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.14). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

