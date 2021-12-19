-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.05. ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.