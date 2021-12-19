$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 841,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,391.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.