$0.39 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

GOOD opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

