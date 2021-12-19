$0.39 EPS Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

GOOD opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.