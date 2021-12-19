$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.00. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,609. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.