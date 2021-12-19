$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.00. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $269,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,609. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.