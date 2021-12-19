$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 738.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.