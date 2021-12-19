$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 738.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

