$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

CPT opened at $171.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.17. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,560 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

