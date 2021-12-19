$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

CCK stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

