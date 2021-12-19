$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in M&T Bank by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

