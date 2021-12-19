$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post $1.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 million and the highest is $1.83 million. electroCore posted sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 million to $5.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.28 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,950,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 300,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,950,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.68 on Friday. electroCore has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.