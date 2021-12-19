10,350 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

