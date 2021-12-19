10,700 Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferro by 962.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $38,033,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $32,610,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

