10,917 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

