11,077 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.