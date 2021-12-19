$122.73 Million in Sales Expected for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will post sales of $122.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $349.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.17 million to $352.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $510.64 million, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $521.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. 2,544,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,262. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

