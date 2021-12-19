13,298 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $74.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

