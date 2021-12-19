13,898 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.39. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.