180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,079,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $172.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.