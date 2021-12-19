180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,640 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

