180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

