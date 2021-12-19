180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.