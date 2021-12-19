1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Buys $30,125.00 in Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Maria Johnson bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $30,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GOED opened at $2.31 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.38.
1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.
1847 Goedeker Company Profile
1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.