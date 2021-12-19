1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Buys $30,125.00 in Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Maria Johnson bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $30,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GOED opened at $2.31 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.38.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth about $1,900,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth about $2,615,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

