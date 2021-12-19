$198.34 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce sales of $198.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $204.17 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $752.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $828.50 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of HQY traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,276 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

