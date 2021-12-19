$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.46. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.