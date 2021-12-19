$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,886. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

