$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $2.67. Cintas also reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $12.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $88,494,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $438.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

