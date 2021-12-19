$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $13.69 on Tuesday, hitting $620.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $625.08 and a 200-day moving average of $559.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

