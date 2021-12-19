2,840 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.