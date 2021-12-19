$288.06 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $288.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.80 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $996.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 2,724,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $763.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,749,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Talos Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Talos Energy by 178.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

