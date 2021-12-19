29,859 Shares in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 476,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 141.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 414,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 242,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $15.04 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

