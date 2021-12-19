$3.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. AON reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

NYSE AON traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.38. 2,851,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

