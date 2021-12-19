$391.59 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post $391.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.57 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $348.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. 1,419,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,003. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

