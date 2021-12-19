413 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 413 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,779,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $651.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

