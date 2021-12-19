4,177 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ryder System by 4.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

