4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $55.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

