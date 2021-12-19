5,400 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE STM opened at $46.79 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

