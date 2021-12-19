$6.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings per share of $6.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.44. 1,095,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $125.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

