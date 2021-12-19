$684.18 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post $684.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.00 million and the highest is $691.41 million. Etsy posted sales of $617.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.60. 3,181,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,304. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.30. Etsy has a 52 week low of $153.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

