7,303 Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERTH. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $356,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

